While next week’s Season 3, episode 10 of “Legends of Tomorrow” will feature a confrontation between the Legends and Mallus, viewers will have to wait until April to see the Big Bad in the flesh.

“You won’t see him in the flesh immediately. We’re saving it toward the end of the year,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly of when Mallus (voiced by John Noble) will actually appear on the small screen. “He will be a fully CG character. The design of him is really cool. We’re really pushing the envelope in terms of what we can do with the visual effects on the show.”

As revealed by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) in Season 3, episode 5, Mallus was perceived as a myth, existing throughout all of time, and known by many different names in all types of languages. Rip also stated that the Time Masters were too frightened of Mallus that they didn’t even speak his name.

Rip has been hunting Mallus throughout time for years, so when the former encountered Mallus’ servant, Nora Darhk, in 1895 London earlier in the season, Rip demanded to speak with him. Damien Darhk’s (Neal McDonough) daughter agreed, and within seconds, Mallus took possession of her body and told Rip that it was a pleasure to meet him.

Rip then demanded to see Mallus’ true form, but the mysterious entity wickedly laughed and said that Rip wouldn’t live when he saw his true form. Mallus went on to claim that while Rip was mortal, he was a god.

After that brief interaction, the Legends didn’t hear from Mallus for a while until they crossed paths with the Darhks once again in the year 1000 A.D. in Season 3, episode 9. During a fight between the two sides, Damien came rushing to Nora’s aid, using his glowing orb to transport them to safety. But as they did so, Sara grabbed on to Darhk and was suddenly transported to the very dimension in which Mallus was imprisoned. While Mallus didn’t reveal his face or true form during that encounter , Mallus swore that he would soon be free and that the entire world would soon be subjected to unendurable pain.

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 10, titled “Daddy Darkhest,” airs on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

Photo: The CW