Fans will probably learn more about the world of the Time Bureau in Season 4 of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed that exploring the ins and outs of the Time Bureau is one of the items included in his wish list for the next season of the CW series. “We’ve never actually figured out the world of the Time Bureau, so I want to actually take another swing at that,” said Klemmer.

As viewers will remember, the Time Bureau was formed by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) to carry on the Time Masters’ duty to protect the timeline. But unlike the corrupt Time Masters, the Time Bureau values morals, principles, and human life. Also, no one is above the Time Bureau’s rules, not even Rip, who was arrested and stripped of his status as the organization’s founder and co-director due to his rogue actions that resulted in the deaths of several agents.

Unlike the Time Masters, agents of the Time Bureau use a device known as a time courier, which allows them to travel through time and space without the need of a timeship. While they don’t actually need timeships, they do possess some, which are much larger than the ones that were used by the Time Masters.

Though the Time Bureau knows about the Legends’ antics, the organization left the team alone for the most part of Season 3 as Mallus’ machinations are a bigger concern than the Legends’ blunders.

As announced last April, Jes Macallan, who recurred as Ava Sharpe in Season 3, was promoted to series regular for Season 4. Since Ava is the current director of the Time Bureau, it seems that it won’t be that hard for Klemmer to find ways to explore more about the organization next season.

In addition to Ava and the presumed dead Rip, another prominent member of the Time Bureau is Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman), Ava’s right-hand man. While it’s unclear whether Tsekhman will be reprising his role next season, the actor told Digital Journal last month that he enjoys playing Gary. “That was fantastic,” Tsekhman said of his role. “They wrote this really fun, erotic, cowardly and hilarious character, and it has been a real blast to play.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 4 premieres in the fall on The CW.