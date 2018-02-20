John Noble has landed a second role in Season 3 of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

Noble, who has been voicing this season’s big bad Mallus, will appear in the flesh as himself in an upcoming installment of the CW series.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly that they figured out “a very ‘Legends’-like way” to bring Noble, the actor, into the show. “We’re very excited that John Noble will be making a live action appearance on ‘Legends,’ Guggenheim said, before making clear that the Australian actor won’t be playing Mallus. “He’ll actually be appearing as himself. It makes total sense in a ‘Legends’-y kind of way.”

As Guggenheim previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly, Mallus will be a “fully CG character.” “The design of him is really cool,” the exec producer teased of the time demon’s looks. “We’re really pushing the envelope in terms of what we can do with the visual effects on the show.”

As for when the viewers will actually see Mallus on the screen, Guggenheim said, “[Audience] won’t see him in the flesh immediately. We’re saving it toward the end of the year.”

In Season 3, episode 5, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) revealed that he has been hunting Mallus throughout time for years. So when Rip encountered Mallus’ servant Nora Darhk in 1895 London earlier in the season, Rip demanded to speak with him. After Nora agreed, Mallus took possession of her body and told Rip that it was a pleasure to meet him. Rip then demanded to see Mallus’ true form, but the mysterious entity wickedly laughed and said that Rip wouldn’t live when he saw his true form. Mallus went on to claim that while Rip was mortal, he was a god.

Details on when Noble will appear on the superhero team-up series are currently being kept under wraps.

Noble is best known for his roles as Dr. Walter Bishop on Fox’s “Fringe” and Henry Parrish on “Sleepy Hollow.” His recent acting credits include TNT’s “The Librarians” and CBS’ “Salvation” and “Elementary.” The 69-year-old actor is also set to guest star in Season 5, episode 14 of “The Blacklist,” airing on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.