Matt Ryan is looking forward to further explore Constantine’s place on “Legends of Tomorrow” in the potential Season 4 of the CW series.

Speaking at WonderCon 2018, Ryan revealed why joining the time-travel show as a series regular next season is interesting for him as an actor. “On ‘Legends,’ how is he going to interact with those guys?” Ryan asked at the convention (via Syfy Wire). “What kind of dynamic is it going to bring having him on that ship? He doesn’t really work well with the team. Those are the kind of interesting things to see how it develops in that world as well. I hope the fans will enjoy it.”

As for how he plans to prepare for his full-time stint on “Legends,” Ryan revealed that he’s reading “Constantine” comics again. “My job now is to go back to the comics and see how much more I can gain and gather from what I haven’t read and reread the stuff I have read, and find more interesting things to bring to it,” the Welsh actor shared. “I think I read about 150 (issues) when I was originally doing the show, and then I stopped. And I’ve just picked up ‘Hellblazer: Rebirth,’ so I’m gonna read that.”

After starring on his own “Constantine” series on NBC from October 2014 to February 2015, Ryan officially joined The CW’s DCTV universe, aka Arrowverse, with an appearance in Season 4, episode 5 of “Arrow.” The 36-year-old actor then reprised his role in Season 3, episodes 10 and 15 of “Legends” and is set to come back for the season finale of the superhero ensemble.

In an interview with ComicBook.com last February, Ryan said that Constantine’s obscure relationship with Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) set a potential return for his bisexual character. “When [Damien] was first mentioned in ‘Arrow,’ there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan said at the time. “And then with everything that happens in Season 3, episode 10, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

Although The CW has yet to renew “Legends” for another season, the show, along with its fellow DC superhero series, is expected to return for another run. According to TVLine, the time-travel show is averaging 1.62 million total viewers and 0.50 demo rating, ranking fifth and sixth among the network’s 12 dramas.

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.