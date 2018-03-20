Fans will see more of John Constantine in the next season of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to Deadline, Matt Ryan, who plays the occult detective, will join the CW superhero show as a series regular in its potential Season 4.

Although The CW has yet to renew the program for another season, “Legends of Tomorrow,” along with its fellow DC superhero series, is expected to return for another run. According to TVLine, the time travel show is averaging 1.62 million total viewers and 0.50 demo rating, ranking fifth and sixth among the network’s 12 dramas.

After starring on his own “Constantine” series on NBC from October 2014 to February 2015, Ryan officially joined The CW’s DCTV universe, aka Arrowverse, with an appearance in Season 4, episode 5 of “Arrow.” The 36-year-old Welsh actor then reprised his fan-favorite role in Season 3, episodes 10 and 15 of “Legends of Tomorrow,” and is set to come back for the season finale of the superhero ensemble.

In an interview with ComicBook.com last February, Ryan said that Constantine’s obscure relationship with Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) set a potential return for the bisexual character. “When [Damien] was first mentioned in ‘Arrow,’ there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan said at the time. “And then with everything that happens in Season 3, episode 10, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

Shortly after news of Ryan’s promotion was announced, his co-star Tala Ashe took to Twitter to officially welcome him to the show.

In addition to “Constantine,” “Arrow,” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” Ryan’s other acting credits include British period drama series “The Halcyon,” CBS’ “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” and Showtime’s “The Tudors.” Ryan also voices Constantine on an animated series of the same name, which is set to premiere on Saturday, March 24.

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.