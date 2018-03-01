Ray forms an unlikely alliance with Nora in the next episode of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 13 of the CW series, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and her daughter Nora (Courtney Ford) force their hostage Ray (Brandon Routh) to try and fix the Fire Totem, but Ray uses the power struggle between the two to his advantage. As a result, Ray and Nora find themselves working together in 1960s-era East Germany in order to fix the Fire Totem. But soon after their arrival, the pair comes face to face with a younger and deadlier version of Damien Darhk.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and the rest of the Legends struggle with locating Ray’s whereabouts. “Everything that we’re doing to find Ray, it’s turning up empty,” a frustrated Sara tells Ava (Jes Macallan) in the trailer for the episode.

Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) then comes up to Sara and tells her that if they can find her Spirit Totem then they can find Ray.

The hour also marks the first time Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale), aka Kid Flash, boards the Waverider. As reported last January, Wally will be joining the Legends full-time in the episode.

In a statement announcing Lonsdale’s move from “The Flash” to “Legends of Tomorrow,” executive producer Phil Klemmer explained why Wally is a perfect addition to the team. “We loved working with Keiynan in our season premiere,” Klemmer said. “So when his character stepped away from ‘Flash’ to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on ‘Legends.’”

“After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures,” Klemmer continued. “By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 13, titled “No Country for Old Dads,” airs on Monday, March 5, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.