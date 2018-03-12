The Legends try to save rock and roll in the next episode of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 14 of the CW series, the Waverider crew embarks on a mission to save music when they learn that a mysterious tragedy destroyed Memphis in 1954 and eradicated the birthplace of rock and roll.

The trailer for the hour reveals that the mysterious tragedy involves the king of rock and roll Elvis Presley. When Sara (Caity Lotz) informs the team that the “Can’t Help Falling In Love” hitmaker is at the center of the anachronism they are dealing with, Nate (Nick Zano) quickly assumes that the only people evil enough to mess with Elvis and kill rock and roll are the father and daughter duo of Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

While it’s unclear what the Darhks do to Elvis, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) says in the trailer that Elvis’ music literally drives Memphis crazy. In a newspaper article published by Shelby County Examiner on July 14, 1954, Memphis is described as a ghost town after a mysterious event similar to a bout of mass hysteria took place in the city.

Interestingly, the Legends’ mission to fix the anachronism leads them to the sixth and final totem, called the Death Totem. In Season 3, episode 10, the Legends found out that the six totems could be the keys to stopping Mallus (voiced by John Noble). But because they’re only familiar with the Spirit Totem, Air Totem, Earth Totem, Fire Totem, Water Totem, Constantine (Matt Ryan) told the Legends that he would do some digging on the mysterious sixth totem.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Zari (Tala Ashe) helps their newest member Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale), aka Kid Flash, try to adjust to the team. At the end of Season 3, episode 13, Wally was supposed to join Rip (Arthur Darvill) at the Time Bureau. But when Sara told him that the Legends are just “kind of like the all-stars of bad impressions” and that he would fit in great into their dysfunctional team, the speedster decided to stay.

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 14, titled “Amazing Grace,” airs on Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.