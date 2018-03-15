Sara succumbs to the demon Mallus in next week’s episode of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 15 of the CW series, Sara (Caity Lotz) becomes the bearer of one of the six mystical totems when Mallus’ (voiced by John Noble) power over her resurfaces.

In the trailer for the episode, Sara hears a voice telling her to wield the Death Totem. “The Death Totem chose you. Pick up the totem, Sara,” the mysterious voice says. When Sara removes the totem out its encrypted lockbox, Mallus quickly takes control of her and starts attacking her fellow Legends.

Sara’s first victim appears to be Ray (Brandon Routh), who is found wounded and unconscious by Zari (Tala Ashe) and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) at the Waverider’s lab. Ray’s anti-magic nanite gun is also seen lying on the floor’s lab, suggesting that the former CEO of Palmer Technologies tried to use the said weapon against Sara.

As viewers will remember, Constantine (Matt Ryan) advised Ray at the end of Season 3, episode 10 to keep his anti-magic nanite gun nearby and use it against Sara when she succumbs to Mallus’ power, which has started to live inside her ever since she channeled the demon earlier in the episode.

In Season 3, episode 11, Ray told Sara that Constantine had warned him to kill her if she were possessed by Mallus again and lost control. Unsurprisingly, Sara agreed with Constantine’s advice and told Ray that he would need a lot of help to stop her if Mallus takes her over for the second time.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Amaya, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) all try to save Sara from Mallus. But the Death Totem proves to be more powerful than any of them. However, as stated in the synopsis for the hour, Mick is forced to conquer his dark side in order to wield his own totem power to help save the crew.

Also in the episode, Agent Sharpe (Jes Macallan) notices that something is wrong and recruits someone unorthodox to help. As revealed in a promo photo for the episode, that someone unorthodox is none other than Constantine.

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 15, titled “Necromancing the Stone,” airs on Monday, March 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

