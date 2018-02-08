“Legends of Tomorrow” star Brandon Routh revealed that the Legends won’t have much time to process Stein’s death nor Jax’s decision to leave the Waverider when the CW series returns from its winter hiatus next week.

While Routh considered Stein’s (Victor Strand) demise and Jax’s (Franz Drameh) departure a “big” setback for the team, the actor told Syfy Wire that the remaining crew members don’t have much of a choice but to adapt to the changes as quickly as possible.

“It takes a couple of episodes for the team to start to move on and reform and then it becomes something different. But it’s good, too,” Routh told the news outlet. “They can’t help but move forward and pick up the pieces. [My character] Ray has to do a little more of the tech stuff. Zari (Tala Ashe) has to take care of some more of the engineering stuff. And the team moves on because the Darhks aren’t stopping.”

But as reported last month, the Legends will soon welcome a new member in the form of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), aka Kid Flash. Wally, who first appeared in the Season 3 premiere of “Legends of Tomorrow,” will return to the series in episode 11 and then join the team full-time in episode 13. Unfortunately, according to Entertainment Weekly, Lonsdale won’t be returning to “The Flash” before moving to “Legends of Tomorrow” permanently.

In a statement, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed what makes Wally a perfect addition to the team. “We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere,” Klemmer said. “So when his character stepped away from ‘Flash’ to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on ‘Legends.”’

“After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures,” Klemmer continued. “By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Klemmer’s fellow exec producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that Wally will be brought to the Legends by the very man who created the group. “Wally is brought to the team by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), of all people,” Guggenheim said. “And once Wally meets them, he realizes this is a good group to stay with.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3 returns for its final nine episodes on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.