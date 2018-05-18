The Legends will be facing off against “Fugitives” in Season 4 of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to the synopsis for the upcoming season of the CW series, the Legends will be dealing with magical creatures that have infected history since the Legends released and defeated Mallus last season.

“After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms,” reads the first part of the synopsis. “The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with ‘Fugitives’ – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things.”

Since the Time Bureau has no experience in dealing with the so-called “Fugitives,” the Legends opts to join forces with Constantine.

“As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track,” reads the latter part of the season logline. “Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world – and their legacy. It’s [Season 4] the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness!”

Though Constantine will be teaming up with the Legends in taking down the “Fugitives,” executive producer Phil Klemmer admitted that he isn’t sure yet whether Constantine will be staying on the Waverider with the rest of the Legends next season.

“I don’t know if I want to see John Constantine actually having to live on the ship, because he seems a little cooler than that,” Klemmer told TVLine earlier this month. “I like the idea that he’s a bit of a lone wolf, so we’ll have to figure out where exactly he’s going to live. Like, what would his room even look like? I think he’s a bit too cool for school [to live on the Waverider], in a good way.”

Along with the synopsis, The CW also released a key art for the new season. Check out the promo photo below.

Photo: The CW