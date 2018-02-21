Johnathon Schaech is reprising his role as Jonah Hex in the Season 3 finale of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

Warner Bros. Television confirmed to ComicBook.com that Schaech will appear in the season ender of the CW series after a photo of the actor on the show’s set was shared on Instagram Story. Warner Bros. Television, however, had no comment as to what role the bounty hunter might play in the installment.

Schaech first announced his return to the show in his interview with Inverse last December. But at that time, the 48-year-old actor wasn’t sure which episode he’ll be in. “They pinned me for the beginning of the year,” Schaech told the news outlet via phone. “I don’t know what we’re gonna do or how many episodes, but definitely Jonah Hex is going to be a part of Season 3.”

Schaech made his debut appearance as Hex in Season 1, episode 11, in which he was introduced as Rip Hunter’s (Arthur Darvill) old friend. Hex then showed up in Season 2, episode 6 where he faced off against his archenemy Quentin Turnbull (Jeff Fahey).

News of Schaech’s Season 3 return isn’t really surprising as his portrayal of Hex has been lauded by critics and fans alike. “He’s terrific. Johnathon is an amazing Jonah Hex,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Den of Geek in 2016. “I would say [that it’s] very, very faithful to the comics incarnation with a touch [of] more sass, a little bit more attitude.”

“Watching his interactions with Rip are gold,” Guggenheim continued. They’re just so much fun. Johnathon and Arthur make a great team.”

In the same year, Schaech explained to ComicBook.com why he’s always open to return to the show. “I want to explore Hex as deep as they want to go,” Schaech said. “He is such a complex character. In today’s world of anti-heroes, where Dexter (Michael C. Hall) [of the titular Showtime series] becomes the hero, he needs to be displayed that way. I think all of us are really interested more about the problems that these characters have. That’s why we relate to superheroes and to comic books, because they're flawed. Just like we are.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3 finale airs on Monday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.