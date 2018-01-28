The CW has finally released the synopsis for the midseason premiere of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

The synopsis for Season 3, episode 10 of the CW series reveals that the Legends agree to accompany John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to a present-day psychiatric hospital and are surprised when they find out who he’s trying to help. During the exorcism, Constantine, Sara (Caity Lotz), and Leo (Wentworth Miller) go missing, leaving Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to try to take care of Constantine’s client.

In the trailer for the episode, Constantine is seen performing what appears to be a very dangerous exorcism on a possessed lady. And at some point of the promo clip, Leo is seen strapped on a gurney as someone seems to be trying to kill him.

The video also shows a commotion at CC Jitters that involves a young woman played by “The Magicians” actress Madeleine Arthur. A quick look at Arthur’s IMDb page reveals that she’s playing a young version of Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) in the episode.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) once again come face to face with her granddaughter Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor).

Apart from the exorcism, executive producer Phil Klemmer told The Hollywood Reporter last October that Constantine’s appearance in the installment comes with a lot of other exciting things.

“Constantine’s appearance in episode 10 will involve the following: a revisiting of ‘Arrow’ Season 4 and the events following that season’s finale episode; a confrontation with this season’s Big Bad on ‘Legends’; some hot sex; and Damien Darhk (Neil McDonough), because how can you do an episode about dark magic and not have Damien Darhk?” Klemmer said. “More than anything, the episode promises to be scary as you know what — tonally it’s ‘The Exorcist’ meets ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’ Demonic possession in a mental institution — what’s not to love?”

Are you excited for the return of “Legends of Tomorrow”? Let us know in the comments section below!

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 10, titled “Daddy Darkhest,” airs on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.