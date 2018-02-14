Zari (Tala Ashe) will be meeting Gideon (Amy Pemberton) in the flesh in next week’s Season 3, episode 11 of “Legends of Tomorrow.” And although Sara (Caity Lotz), Jax (Franz Drameh), and Rip (Arthur Darvill) are the only ones who have seen Gideon in her human form so far, Zari won’t actually be pleased with her face-to-face meeting with the Waverider AI.

“Given the context of [it], I think she will initially be quite pissed off,” Tala Ashe told TV Line of how Zari will react to seeing Gideon in the flesh for the first time. “The way that Gideon enters Zari’s world is perplexing and makes her pretty mad at first!”

According to the synopsis for the episode, Zari, right after the team returns from a mission, finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Zari soon starts to suspect that the answer to stop what’s happening lies hidden among her fellow teammates’ secrets. As she investigates them, she begins to understand what exactly her place on the team is.

While Gideon won’t be getting a warm welcome from Zari, Pemberton revealed (via ComicBook.com) during a press visit to the set of the show last November that Gideon manifests herself before Zari to “help her figure out where she fits in with the team.” “The whole thing is very much about Zari and her learning her place within the team,” Pemberton said.

In the trailer for the episode, Zari tells the team that “something really bizarre is happening.” But since it appears that no one else gets what exactly is taking place, it’s all up to Zari to solve the issue and save the whole team.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last November, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed that they allotted a lot of money to this season’s four-way crossover that they ended up producing episode 11 as a no-time-period episode. “We blow through our production money and then some with our crossover, so [it’s a] infamous bottle [episode], which always turns out to be great,” Klemmer said. “It’s also driven by, ‘How can we do it all on our standing sets for as cheaply as possible?’”

Klemmer’s fellow executive producer Marc Guggenheim added that the next installment is similar to “Star Trek: The Next Generation’s” “Cause and Effect” hour. “It’s our ‘Groundhog Day’ episode,” he said.

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 11, titled “Here I Go Again,” airs on Monday, Feb 19 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.