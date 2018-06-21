The Waverider crew will be back on The CW this October.

The network announced Wednesday that Season 4 of “Legends of Tomorrow” will premiere on Monday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT.

According to the synopsis for the new season, the Legends will go up against magical creatures that have infected history since they released and defeated Mallus last season.

“After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms,” reads the first part of the synopsis for the new season. “The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with ‘Fugitives’ — magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things.”

Since the Time Bureau has zero experience in dealing with the so-called “Fugitives,” the Legends opt to join forces with Constantine.

“As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track,” reads the latter part of the synopsis. “Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate as they set out to save the world — and their legacy.”

Despite their lack of experience in dealing with magic, executive producer Phil Klemmer told TVLine that exploring the ins and outs of the Time Bureau is one of the items in his wish list for the next season. “We’ve never actually figured out the world of the Time Bureau, so I want to actually take another swing at that,” said Klemmer.

Are you going to watch Season 4 of the superhero team-up series? Let us know in the comments section below!