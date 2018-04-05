This week’s Season 2 premiere of “Legion” isn’t the last time viewers will hear Jon Hamm’s voice on the FX series.

In a recent interview with TVLine, creator Noah Hawley confirmed that fans are going to hear Hamm narrate more “educational segments” for the show throughout the season. “He’s great,” Hawley said of the “Mad Men” star narration of the segments that are designed to highlight the fundamental theme of Season 2: turning David’s (Dan Stevens) battle against the “enemy within” into an examination of the “enemy without.”

“It really pops. It gives those sections such character,” Hawley added of Hamm’s voice. “He does a really great Rod Serling,” who is the iconic narrator of the sci-fi classic “The Twilight Zone.”

As to how the Golden Globe-winning actor wound up lending his pipes to the Marvel series, Hawley said that it was as simple as a quick phone call. “I got to know Jon a little bit in the last year,” Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had written this narration for the first hour, and it started to feel like it would be in every episode. You always want a great voice for that, and I didn’t think it should be one of our characters. You think about Alec Baldwin in ‘Royal Tenenbaums,’ and you think to yourself: ‘I need that voice — the great voice.”

“Of course, Jon has a great voice. So, I asked him, and he said yes,” Hawley continued. “[Jon’s] agents then went, ‘Why didn't you ask me first?’ I don't know! If I have his phone number, I’m going to call him!”

Asked if the Don Draper actor would appear in the flesh later in the season, Hawley said, “I’m pretty confident that he’s just a voice this year.”

Hawley has gotten to know Hamm a little bit since they started preparing for the feature film “Pale Blue Dot,” which is based on a spec by Brian C Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi and tells the story of a female astronaut who begins to slowly unravel and lose touch with reality upon returning to Earth from a mission in space.

“Legion” Season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.