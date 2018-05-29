Lenovo is making a bezel-less phone and it is believed to launch on June 5. The Lenovo Z5 has been teased for a couple of weeks now and Lenovo says the device will offer a true bezel-less display.

Lenovo Group vice president Chang Cheng announced on the Chinese social media site Weibo (via PlayfulDroid) that it will launch the Lenovo Z5 on June 5 in Beijing China. Cheng posted the invite for the event and he also said that the Z5 would be a follow-up to the ZUK series of phones. It’s possible that the handset might actually be called the Lenovo ZUK Z5, as per Android Authority.

Cheng has been the one who is teasing the Lenovo Z5 for the last several weeks. Earlier this month, he shared a sketch of the Z5 showing that the device will have a true bezel-less display. Cheng also said that the Lenovo Z5 will show off four technological breakthroughs based on 18 patented technologies. Although no official announcements have been made yet, Cheng said that the Lenovo Z5 will break the 95 percent screen-to-body ratio barrier by delivering a true full-screen smartphone with virtually no bezels on its sides.

Cheng also previously hinted that the upcoming handset may offer up to 4TB of storage. However, it wasn’t made clear if this is internal storage or cloud storage. Phone Arena pointed out that it’s a little difficult to believe that a smartphone could have that much internal storage. The Lenovo Z5 is also said to have an impressive battery technology that makes it possible for the device to have a 45-day standby time. As for internal specs, that’s still up in the air at this point. The Lenovo Z5 is believed to be a flagship smartphone and if that’s true, then it wouldn’t be too surprising if it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

With the Z5, it appears as though Lenovo is trying to take the spotlight from the likes of Apple and other Android phone manufacturers by offering a device with a true bezel-less design without a notch. The only other company that’s attempting to do this is Vivo with its Vivo Apex smartphone. The Vivo Apex smartphone not only features an all-screen design, but it also has a pop-out, front-facing camera. The Vivo Apex phone is expected to be announced on June 12 in Shanghai, China.

