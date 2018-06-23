The New York Police Department released a surveillance video Friday of a 15-year-old boy being attacked and fatally stabbed outside a convenience store in Bronx, New York.

The officials reached the scene after receiving a call of an assault in progress around 11:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday and were informed about the incident in front of the store that resulted in the victim getting slashed in the neck with a machete, ABC 7 reported.

The victim, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, ran to a nearby hospital but collapsed on the sidewalk.

Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior in the neighbourhood, was headed to repay $5 to a friend before ending up in a dispute outside the store. He ran into the store to escape the attack but was dragged back outside and stabbed.

The victim was the youngest of the three siblings and went to Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School in the Bronx, the New York Post reported.

Lesandro’s sister, 17-year-old Genesis Collado-Feliz said, “He tried to run into the store because he thought he’d be safe. They dragged him from the store like a dog,” adding all the men were grown up while her brother was 15. "All I can say was that he was a good kid."

"He just played Playstation. He played Fortnight. He played 2K, like every 15-year-old. He asked me for advice with girls,” she added.

Police said the victim knew the suspects and the attack could have been gang-related; however, his sister said he was not involved in any such activities.

The video also shows the 6 men involved in the attack fleeing in white and dark-colored sedans. No arrests have been made as of now.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page that has already received $33,594 in one day.

“Hey everyone I opened up a gofundme account for my brother in law and he’s family due to financial difficulties at this moment since he’s death was so sudden and tragic. He was 15 yrs old and was stabbed to death by a group of multiple men Anything donated will be greatly appreciated. We appreciate your help and your prayers thank you very much,” the page description states.

Caterina Reeves, who went to community’s law enforcement explorers program with Guzman-Feliz said, "He was only 15.. he didn't deserve that. … He was a good kid. I don't know what I'm going to do without him."

“He was a good kid — always in my house, playing video games, playing with my kids, taking them to the park, always playing basketball ... all the time," a relative of the victim, who did not want her identity to be revealed said, local daily Pix 11 reported.

Hashtag #JusticeforJunior has started trending on social media and rapper Cardi B, a Bronx native, also showed support by posting a photo on Instagram.