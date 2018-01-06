As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their first playoff game in nearly two decades, the team could be without its most dynamic offensive weapon. Running back LeSean McCoy is officially questionable with an ankle injury for Sunday’s AFC wild card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars

LeSean McCoy limited in practice, questionable for Sunday https://t.co/vrkeh02IMP pic.twitter.com/hNJ5cmh6ub — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 5, 2018

McCoy did tell reporters Thursday that he felt surprisingly good, as he was taken out of a walking boot and could walk without pain. However, he was limited in practice during the week. It seems likely that McCoy will at least try to play in Sunday’s game in Jacksonville, as “questionable” is more encouraging than “doubtful” in terms of NFL injury statuses. Given the all-or-nothing nature of the playoffs, players typically try to play through injuries if they can.

If McCoy returned to the lineup and was able to play effectively, it would be a major boon to the Bills. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the rest of the Bills passing attack have taken a backseat to McCoy’s rushing this season, with the Bills near the top in rushing yards per game and second-to-last in passing yards per game. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have the league’s top pass defense, but are just 21st in rush defense.

Without McCoy, the Bills offense would be out of its comfort zone. That would not help the team’s chances of winning a playoff game and shaking the curse of the Music City Miracle.