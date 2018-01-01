The Buffalo Bills ended the NFL’s longest playoff drought when they defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 to earn the AFC’s second wild-card spot. Ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is hope that one of their best offensive weapons will suit up in their first postseason game in nearly two decades.

LeSean McCoy had to exit in the third quarter of Sunday's game due to a sprained ankle and did not return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that tests on McCoy's ankle returned negative.

The veteran running back hasn’t been completely ruled out of the Bills' first-round playoff game with the Jaguars, but his status is in doubt. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCoy has "a chance” to play in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, though he would be far from 100 percent.

The news might be better than some expected, considering McCoy was carted off the field in what was a “must-win” game for the Bills. Buffalo clinched their first playoff berth since 1999 with the win over Miami and after the Cincinnati Bengals' road upset over the Baltimore Ravens.

McCoy played in every game this season and only missed one game last year. Even after just rushing for just 10 yards against Miami, he finished fourth among all running backs with 1,138 rushing yards. McCoy finished tied for first with 12 rushes of 20 yards or more.

The 29-year-old has been a key factor for the Bills this season. McCoy ran for 714 yards and five touchdowns in nine Buffalo wins. He had 424 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the team’s seven losses.

The Bills are going to need all the offensive help they can get to upset the Jaguars. Jacksonville won the AFC South with the conference’s best defense, and they ranked second in the NFL by allowing 16.8 points per game.

The Bills' passing game has struggled for most of the season. Only the Chicago Bears had fewer passing yards than Buffalo. The Bills finished sixth in rushing with an average of 126.1 rushing yards per game.

Buffalo enters the postseason having won three of their last four games. Jacksonville is on a two-game losing streak, though the team had nothing on the line in Week 17.

