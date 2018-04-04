A veteran hitman comes to Hollywood in next week’s episode of “Lethal Weapon.”

In the trailer for Season 2, episode 18 of the Fox buddy cop series, Frankie (Jude Ciccolella), a gunman Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) has been following for 16 years, comes after his pursuer.

“Don’t break, Murtaugh,” Frankie tells the police detective as he holds him at gunpoint in the promo clip.

Elsewhere in the episode, according to the synopsis for the hour, Murtaugh scares Riana (Chandler Kinney) with his overprotective driving lessons, while Riggs (Clayne Crawford) struggles to find a connection with his father Nathan (Rex Linn).

At the end of Season 2, episode 17, Riggs apologized to Molly (Kristen Gutoskie) for ghosting her and her son Ben (Duncan Joiner) after finding out that Nathan knows about their budding romantic relationship. Molly accepted Riggs’ apology and said that she now considers him as a friend. But when the police officer said that he wants them to become more than friends, Molly demanded more explanation.

“I need to know why. Why did you end [our relationship]?” Molly asked Riggs.

“Because my dad killed Ben’s dog,” Riggs replied.

When Molly asked why Riggs kept that to himself, he said that he was just trying to protect her and Ben from Nathan. In order to get Molly’s trust back, Riggs told her that he’ll do anything she wants him to do.

Upon hearing that, Molly quickly told Riggs to find a way to deal with his issues with his dad. “For as long as I have known you, your dad has just cast this dark shadow [over you],” Molly told Riggs. “He walks into your life and you smash up everything you’ve worked so hard for. And it hurts people. But he’s never gonna go away, so how are you gonna live your life? You need to figure out with your dad. That’s what I want.”

Clearly, Molly’s wish is what pushes Riggs to reconnect with Nathan next episode. But will he be able to sort his problems with his dad at the end of the installment?

“Lethal Weapon” Season 2, episode 18, titled “Frankie Comes to Hollywood,” airs on Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.