Jude Ciccolella is set to appear in the next episode of “Lethal Weapon.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 18 of the Fox buddy cop drama, Ciccolella is guest starring as Frankie Kelso, a veteran hitman who Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) has followed for years.

Ciccolella is best known for his role as Mike Novick on Fox’s espionage crime thriller “24.” The 70-year-old actor also had recurring roles on El Rey Network’s “Matador,” CBS’ “NCIS,” and Fox’s “Prison Break.” On the film side, Ciccolella appeared in the 2004 comedy-drama “The Terminal,” 2002 science fiction “Star Trek: Nemesis,” and 2005 crime thriller “Sin City,” among many others.

Elsewhere in the episode, Murtaugh scares Riana (Chandler Kinney) with his overprotective driving lessons, while Riggs (Clayne Crawford) struggles to find a connection with his father Nathan (Rex Linn).

At the end of Season 2, episode 17, Riggs apologized to Molly (Kristen Gutoskie) for ghosting her and her son Ben (Duncan Joiner) after finding out that Nathan knows about their budding romantic relationship. Molly accepted Riggs’ apology and said that she now considers him as a friend. But when the police detective said that he wants them to become more than friends, Molly demanded for more explanation.

“I need to know why. Why did you end [our relationship]?” Molly asked Riggs.

“Because my dad killed Ben’s dog,” Riggs replied.

When Molly asked why Riggs kept that to himself, he said that he was just trying to protect her and Ben from Nathan. In order to get Molly’s trust back, Riggs told her that he’ll do anything she wants him to do.

Upon hearing that, Molly quickly told Riggs to find a way to deal with his issues with his dad. “For as long as I have known you, your dad has just cast this dark shadow [over you],” Molly told Riggs. “He walks into your life and you smash up everything you’ve worked so hard for. And it hurts people. But he’s never gonna go away, so how are you gonna live your life? You need to figure out with your dad. That’s what I want.”

Clearly, Molly’s wish is what pushes Riggs to reconnect with Nathan next episode.

“Lethal Weapon” Season 2, episode 18, titled “Frankie Comes to Hollywood,” airs on Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.