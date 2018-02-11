Wallace Langham has landed a guest starring role on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon.”

Langham will appear as Charlie Blum in Season 2, episode 16 of the buddy cop series. According to the synopsis for the episode, Charlie is Captain Avery’s (Kevin Rahm) college “frenemy,” who happens to have key information about LAPD’s latest case — robbery at the city’s gun buy-back program.

Langham is best known for his role as David Hodges on CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” His other TV credits include ABC’s “What About Joan?,” NBC’s “Veronica’s Closet,” and HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show.” On the film side, the 52-year-old actor appeared in “Little Miss Sunshine,” “The Social Network,” and “Taken 3,” among many others.

Langham joins returning guest star Swoosie Kurtz in the next episode. According to the synopsis for the hour, Riggs (Clayne Crawford) finds an unlikely friend in Ruthie, who moved her RV van next to Riggs’ at the end of last episode.

Photo: Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Also guest starring in the next episode are Adam Lazarre-White as Strickland, Danny Jacobs as Teddy, Sheaun McKinney as Booker, and Taja V. Simpson as Toya.

Elsewhere in the next installment, Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) continues to walk on thin ice with Trish (Keesha Sharp). As fans will remember, Trish got mad at Murtaugh last episode after finding out that he ran into a building that’s about to explode just to save a cat. Trish got even more upset when Murtaugh chose not to apologize for his reckless behavior.

“Trish, for the first time in a very long time, I felt young again, alive,” Murtaugh said. “And I don’t feel I need to apologize for that.”

“Roger, you running into a building that’s about to explode, that’s not fair,” Trish replies, before revealing that she doesn’t want to experience the same fear she felt two years ago when Murtaugh almost died while on duty.

As if Murtaugh’s marital problem isn’t already too much to handle, the trailer for the episode reveals that the father of three also has some issues with Riggs.

“Lethal Weapon” Season 2, episode 16, titled “Ruthless,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Watch the trailer for the episode below: