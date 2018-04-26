Lewis Hamilton did not rule out making the switch from Formula 1 to NASCAR in the future, but made it clear he would not skip any F1 races to compete in another series.

The Briton is arguably one of the best drivers on the grid at the moment alongside fellow four-time F1 Drivers’ world champion Sebastian Vettel, two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo.

He is at the top of his game at the moment having won three titles in the last four years and is close to agreeing on a new deal with Mercedes to remain in the sport for at least two more years. Hamilton has in the past spoken of his interest to try his hand at other motorsports, but is yet to make the jump.

“I wouldn’t miss any of the races in F1, definitely continue to do all the races,” Hamilton said, as quoted on NBC Sports. “I’d like to do MotoGP. I’d like to ride a MotoGP race. Probably a NASCAR race like the Daytona 500 maybe.”

Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Alonso had in the past showed that it is possible for an F1 driver to compete in another form of track racing when he skipped the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017 to compete at the Indianapolis 500 race. The Spaniard has now confirmed that in 2018 he will take part in the famed Le Mans 24-hour race after reaching an agreement with McLaren and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes driver was in the United States for the Coachella Festival this past week and was then asked about the possibility of racing in America’s Stock Car competition. The four-time F1 Drivers’ champion was also asked about how the sport can attract more drivers from the U.S. with the current grid dominated by drivers from Europe.

"Maybe ... maybe one day," Hamilton told TMZ Sports, when asked about racing in NASCAR in the future.

“More races in the States,” he added when asked about how more American drivers can get into F1. “I think it’s a culture thing. Over here they just do more NASCAR, Ovals, IndyCar, which is still great.”

After his stopover in the U.S., Hamilton will arrive in Azerbaijan for the fourth race of the 2018 season at the Baku street circuit Sunday. The Mercedes driver was expected to dominate the 2018 season on his way to a fifth title, but the story has not gone according to script this season for the reigning drivers’ and constructors’ champions.

The British driver trails Ferrari’s Vettel by nine-points in the championship standings, and for the first time since 2014, Mercedes have failed to win any of the opening three races. The Italian outfit took the wins in the opening two rounds in Australia and Bahrain with Red Bull winning in the previous round in China.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has predicted 2018 to be a legendary season as it is the first time in a long time that three teams are evenly matched and challenging for race wins.