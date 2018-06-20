Lewis Hamilton insists his focus remains on winning his fifth Formula 1 Drivers’ championship title despite the Briton’s inclination towards fashion and music.

The Mercedes driver has made no secret about his love for attending award shows and various other glamorous events across the world while the F1 season is underway. He is a familiar face in fashion circles and has positioned himself as a global sports and lifestyle icon.

Despite his busy schedule off the track, he has maintained focus on it, having won three of the last four Drivers’ championship titles. And Hamilton insists despite his other interests his main agenda will always be competing in F1 as it is his achievements on track that have enabled him to build a successful life off it.

Hamilton’s main rival for the 2018 F1 title is Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and the close nature of their battle is making the British driver more determined to win the title. Both the drivers are seeking their fifth title, which will put them in an elite list as only two other drivers have won five or more — Juan Manuel Fangio (five) and Michael Schumacher (seven).

“There are a lot of different things that motivate me. My desire to win this championship is greater than it's ever been. I do all of these different things in my life and I have all of these other interests but none of this would be possible without racing,” Hamilton said during an interview with Paper Magazine. “At the core of me is racing, above everything else. So much time, dedication and sacrifice has gone into getting where I am today and I love what I do; I love the competition and the challenge.”

Hamilton admitted there are occasions when the nerves have gotten the better of him, but is not concerned by it and believes that it could be beneficial as the margin for error in F1 is almost negligent.

The 33-year-old also revealed the one piece of advice he lives by — “never give up.” Hamilton believes he can achieve anything with the right application and unwilling to give up even if he fails in is first few attempts.

“There are definitely times when I have been nervous but I don't think that's a bad thing. There are only 21 races and every one is so crucial that you can't afford to make a mistake,” the Mercedes driver said. “When you practice and practice and practice and then you don't achieve what you know you are capable of doing, it's painful. When you envisage your goal, you become more confident. You need to worry less about your surroundings; if you are the best that you can be, that's all you can do.”

“My dad told me never to give up. It is quite a simple piece of advice, which is easier said than done. I am also quite free-minded and I truly believe that if I apply myself I can do absolutely anything. Maybe I will fail the first few times or even 100 times but I know eventually I will get there in whatever it is that I do,” Hamilton concluded.