Lewis Hamilton gave the clearest indication that he will be with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team beyond the 2018 season after revealing that his goal is to make the Silver Arrows team the most successful in the sport's history — a distinction currently given to their main rivals Ferrari.

The British driver is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal. Hamilton and Mercedes have been in talks since the end of last season but are yet to agree terms with the team’s non-executive director Niki Lauda revealing recently that an agreement in principal had been reached.

Hamilton has won three of his four Formula 1 Drivers’ titles with Mercedes in the last four years, while the team are reigning Constructors’ champions and have been so for four consecutive years. They are some way off Ferrari, who have won 16 titles since the sport began in 1950, but their last title came in 2008 with the last nine years being dominated by first Red Bull Racing and then Mercedes.

Hamilton is keen to build on their recent dominance as a constructor and during a chat with team principal Toto Wolff post the Bahrain Grand Prix, the four-time world champion revealed that his aim is to make them the most dominant team in the sport, with his main motivation being to upset the "red cars and the red team," who are currently considered the most iconic team in F1.

“My hope for the future is that we continue — continue to grow, excel and always move forwards. Obviously, to build our relationship. But I really want to take this team the furthest it has ever been,” Hamilton said, as quoted on Mercedes AMG F1’s official site. “I want to be part of this journey where Mercedes are the most successful Formula One team in history.”

“I want to push it as far as I can, with the lifespan as a driver that I have, that it would take a long, long time for anyone else to catch up. I think it would really upset the red cars and the red team, so that’s my goal.”

Hamilton also shed light on his move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, a move that was labeled a massive risk by a number of people — former drivers and experts — in the paddock. The Briton decided to leave a team that was successful, for a team that was coming back after a long hiatus and was still finding its feet in the sport.

The reigning champion, however, saw it as an opportunity to move to a team and help them succeed and build his own legacy after he was virtually handed a race winning car in his previous team having come through the McLaren young driver program. He also cited Michael Schumacher’s example with the German driver having done the same when he joined Ferrari after winning his first two titles with the Benetton Renault team.

“Ross [Brawn] came to my Mum’s house and sat my kitchen, which was pretty cool. Growing up watching Michael winning all those Championships, Seeing Ross on the pit wall for all those Grands Prix and I’ve got the guy in my Mum’s kitchen asking me to, basically, replace Michael,” Hamilton said.

“I love the idea that you watch Michael go to Ferrari and take them from not being successful. Being a part of that journey and winning – it looked amazing to watch and I wanted to do something like that.

“I’d already done everything I think I could have done at McLaren. I saw Mercedes as this baby about to start growing into something and I wanted to be a part of it. People saw it as a big risk but I’m a risk taker and that’s exciting. If you’re not taking risks, you’re not living,” he added.