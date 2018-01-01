LG is planning to one-up its crosstown rival Samsung by unveiling the world’s first massive 8K display panel at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. South Korea’s biggest display panel manufacturer is apparently gearing up to launch the industry’s first 88-inch 8K display at the annual trade show.

On Monday, South Korea news outlet Korea Herald reported that LG Display is planning to showcase its 88-inch 8K organic light-emitting diode display panel at CES next week. The V30 maker is hoping that with the unveiling of its new display panel, it will be the one to lead the 8K resolution market this year.

LG maintained that it’s actually easier to come up with 8K resolution for an OLED display than a liquid crystal display (LCD) panel. The firm said that it used OLED for its new display because it does not involve additional cost to make. Plus, the panel won’t be needing extra power to work. Hence, power consumption won’t be an issue for consumers.

Samsung’s neighboring competitor has also addressed the issue that many industry sources have with 8K technology. Regarding the said limit to OLED’s ability to adopt 8K at 33 megapixels per inch, which is four times the resolution of 4K displays, LG Display says it managed to come up with the 88-inch panel using an innovative process it developed on its own.

To be clear, LG isn’t the first one to come up with an 8K display panel. The recognition belongs to Dell after the Round Rock, Texas-based company announced its 32-inch 7680x4320 UltraSharp UP3218K monitor at CES 2017 and started selling the device months after. The Verge praised the $4,999.99 monitor for having awesomely saturated colors and unrivalled crispness.

Meanwhile, LG appears to be keen on making its presence very visible at CES this January. Prior to announcing its 88-inch 8K display, it has already introduced the upgraded models of its famous monitor lineup with Nano IPS technology. The company is showcasing its 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model 32UK950), 34-inch UltraWide monitor (model 34WK95U) and its QHD gaming monitor (model 34GK950G) at the Las Vegas trade show.

In addition, LG is also grabbing the chance to unveil its new premium audio devices lineup at CES. There’s the ThinQ Speaker that features Google Assistant and the new SK10Y soundbar that’s designed to seamlessly blend with LG’s high-end TVs. LG is also launching its portable PK series and all-in-one party machines next week.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji