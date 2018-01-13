LG’s successor to last year’s LG G6 is shaping up to be a formidable entry in the smartphone market. A render for the LG G7 has been leaked online, and it appears to suggest that the next flagship could pack in dual front-facing cameras and that it could do away with the bottom bezel of its predecessor.

Mobile phone comparison site TigerMobiles has shared a render of the supposed G7 online, saying the device could come with a set of dual cameras up front. The site also said that the render confirms the inclusion of an 18:9 almost bezel-less screen.

TigerMobiles also noted that the render confirms the previous rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S9’s rival would come with dual front-facing cameras to attract consumers who like taking selfies. The render also shows the handset sporting a number of sensors and a receiver grill in a slim top bezel.

What the site did not mention though is the absence of a bottom bezel from the render. Online tech magazine iGyaan was the first one to point this out in its report about the leaked image. According to the magazine, the image suggests that LG is planning to eliminate the bottom bezel from its next flagship entry while keeping a relatively thinner upper bezel. See the leaked render here.

On the other hand, the LG G7 is reportedly sporting a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on its back though the leaked render does not show them. It’s possible that the South Korean manufacturer will be opting to keep the same design language featured in the G6 for the rear of its new device.

Previous reports claimed LG’s upcoming flagship handset will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. This may be a bit of a bummer for fans because the G7 won’t be launching with Qualcomm’s newest SoC, the Snapdragon 845. However, this is also what happened to its predecessor, which debuted with the Snapdragon 821 instead of last year’s Snapdragon 835.

There are contradicting reports about the G7’s launch. Earlier this month Android Central learned from an LG spokesperson that the company is preparing to introduce the handset in the first half of this year, possibly in February. The spokesperson also reportedly said that the device won’t debut as the “LG G7” for the company has opted to ditch the G-series branding for something “fresh” and “new.”

Meanwhile, IBTimes learned from South Korean media earlier this week that LG has decided to delay the unveiling of its next flagship phone. So instead of debuting the device at next month’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, the tech company has decided to introduce it in March ahead of its official release in April.

During a press conference at CES 2018 this week, LG Vice Chairman Cho Sung-jin announced that LG will no longer follow its traditional timeline for its new smartphone releases. “We will unveil new smartphones when it is needed. But we will not launch it just because other rivals do,” he said. Unfortunately, he did not confirm or deny the reports that the G7’s launch has been pushed back.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna