LG Electronics has chosen South Korean boy group BTS as the endorsers of its upcoming LG G7 flagship handset. The company has also secured a contract with the internationally famous artists, so they could promote its new smartphones in the global market.

LG announced Tuesday that it has recently clinched a contract with the seven-member group BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. Stipulated in the contract is BTS’ role of promoting LG’s smartphones in the global scene — something that is seen as an easy task for the group who has become immensely popular worldwide in a short span of time.

It wasn’t mentioned which smartphones from LG will BTS be promoting, but the contract strongly hints at the LG G7 because it mentions a new flagship model that will be unveiled in June. LG is following a different strategy for its smartphone releases this year, so instead of announcing its successor to the G6 at MWC 2018 this past February, it introduced an upgraded version of last year’s V30. Now industry sources are anticipating the launch of the G7, which is rumored to happen this coming June.

Under the agreement, BTS is expected to promote the new flagship device through advertisements and other platforms, including social media. LG has also disclosed that the marketing campaign that will be used with BTS will reflect the colorful personalities of the group’s members. “The campaign will highlight the band’s talent, attitude and relationship with its fans,” LG added.

According to Korea Herald, LG is hoping that with BTS’ influence, it could beef up its brand image in multiple markets across the world, especially in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company has been struggling to rejuvenate its smartphone business, which incurred numerous losses in the recent years. So it’s a smart move for LG to tap BTS as it attempts to turn things around for its smartphone business this year.

“BTS achieved international superstardom through raw talent, innovation and authenticity even though many gave them little chance of real success,” LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company vice president and head of marketing Kim Su-young said. “These qualities make BTS a great match with our smartphone brand and we hope to be able to convey to the global audience that LG mobile devices are also about delivering bold innovation with a unique attitude.”

BTS is composed of RM (leader), V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga and Jungkook. The group debuted in June 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. They are the first K-pop group to crack the Billboard Top 10 and they even won the Top Social Artist of the Year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. They are also the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards.



