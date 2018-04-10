The LG G7 ThinQ is expected to be announced before the end of the month. This week an official press render of the upcoming flagship Android phone leaked online.

The leaked press render for the LG G7 ThinQ was acquired by Android Headlines through a “reliable source.” The image appears to be legitimate and it gives everyone a look at the phone’s appearance before it is even announced by LG. The image also confirms that it will have a total of five color options available at launch.

The LG G7 ThinQ will arrive in aurora black, platinum gray, moroccan blue, matte moroccan blue and raspberry rose. The aurora black color is said to be the “default” color of the phone, while the other colors are for users who may want a different or distinct look. It’s also important to point out that the availability of these colors will depend on region and carrier. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of the colors will exclusively be available in South Korea, LG’s home country.

The leaked image of the LG G7 ThinQ once again shows off the iPhone X-inspired notch above the display. Some users may be dismayed with the popularity of the notch, but at least the one on the G7 ThinQ is smaller than what’s found on the iPhone X. Despite its smaller size, the notch on the G7 will house the front-facing camera and the earpiece speaker.

Like the LG G6, the G7 ThinQ will have dual cameras on its back. However, the lenses on the G7 are vertically aligned, while the ones on the G6 were positioned horizontally. The press render also shows a new physical button on the left side, just beneath the volume keys. Android Authority speculates that it may be a dedicated hardware button for LG’s artificial intelligence feature. This would be similar to what Samsung is doing with its own line of smartphones that have a dedicated button for its Bixby assistant.

According to recent leaks, the LG G7 ThinQ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s being speculated that a “Plus” model may arrive with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s no word yet on an exact launch date, but the LG G7 ThinQ should be announced before the end of April. It’s presumed that the upcoming LG Android flagship phone will go on sale sometime in May.

[UPDATE]: LG has confirmed that the LG G7 ThinQ will be unveiled on May 2 in Manhattan, New York, and on May 3 in Seoul, South Korea.

