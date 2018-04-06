The successor to last year’s LG G6 will be called the LG G7 ThinQ and it might be announced later this month. Now, real life images of the LG G7 ThinQ have surfaced online and one of them gives everyone a look at some of its key specs.

The leaked photos of the LG G7 ThinQ were first acquired by TechRadar. One image shows the LG phone in what appears to be a plastic case of some kind, while the display shows its name. The image also shows that the upcoming device will come with a notch on top of its display. The notch is smaller than what’s on the iPhone X and it appears to include a notification LED indicator and a front-facing camera.

Recent rumors suggest that the LG G7 ThinQ will have a 6.1-inch screen. The device is also said to arrive in two models: one with an LCD display and another with an OLED panel. This hasn’t been confirmed or corroborated yet, but LG is currently working on its new M+LCD technology.

Based on the image, the LG G7 ThinQ appears to have a bezel-less design and its display will have an 18:9 aspect ratio. It looks like the device will have its power button on its right side, while its left side will have the volume keys and another physical button. It’s being speculated that this new button will be dedicated for LG’s new AI features.

The other photo of the LG G7 ThinQ shows the device’s hardware info. The device is listed as being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This seems to be the standard specs for 2018 flagship Android phones, but it certainly isn’t up to par with the specs of other flagships out there.

The upcoming OnePlus 6, for example, has already been confirmed to arrive with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, it’s also possible that what the leaked photo has is the base model of the LG G7 ThinQ. The upcoming device may have a superior variant with more RAM and more storage. Android Headlines speculates that the “Plus” model fo the device could have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of performance, the LG G7 ThinQ has an AnTuTu score of 252,473, making it one of the fastest flagship Android smartphones. However, the tested handset may be running a pre-release version of its software, so it’s best to take the benchmark score with some skepticism.

The LG G7 ThinQ is rumored to be announced before the end of the month and it is believed to hit the market sometime in May.

Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea