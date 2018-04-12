The LG G7 ThinQ is scheduled to be announced on May 2, but LG also appears to be working on a new entry in the V series. The specs for the new LG V35 ThinQ have been leaked online, and it looks like the device will carry over some of the features found on the V30 and V30S ThinQ.

Information on the LG V35 ThinQ was first shared online by AndroidHeadlines. The site claims that it was able to get the information from a reliable source which has been verified through an in-house documentation by LG. The LG V35 ThinQ is said to arrive with a 6-inch quad HD OLED display. Like with LG’s recent flagships, the V35 ThinQ will still have the “FullVision” display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio. Another important thing to note here is that the V35 ThinQ won’t have a notch on its display.

As for the design of the handset itself, LG will continue to market the V35 ThinQ as having an edge-to-edge design that can “fit in the palm of your hand.” It’s also believed that LG will highlight the lightweight and slim form factor of the phone. The V35 ThinQ will also be available in two color options: black and gray. Both color options will have a “premium glossy finish.”

When it comes to camera technology, the LG V35 ThinQ will still have dual lenses on its back. The difference here is that it will have two 16-megapixel cameras instead of the 16MP+13MP combo that’s found on both the V30 and V30S ThinQ. AndroidHeadlines believes the camera setup on the V35 ThinQ will be exactly the same as that of the LG G7 ThinQ. The camera setup will have one 16-megapixel lens with f/1.6 aperture and 10-bit HDR compatibility. Then the second 16-megapixel lens will have a wide-angle lens with a 107-degree field of view.

In terms of the cameras’ software, users will be able to switch between the different 16-megapixel lenses and use the AI Cam feature. In addition, the cameras will support Google Lens at launch. There’s also Super Bright Mode that ensures proper exposure when taking photos in low-light conditions. Super Bright Mode will be turned on by default on both the G7 and the V35 ThinQ.

Like the G7 ThinQ, the V35 ThinQ will have some improved artificial intelligence features. LG is expected to market the phone as a “super-smart device.” The AI features will be available across different parts of the device, including the camera (AI Cam & Google Lens). AI features will also include voice assistant features.

LG’s V-series has always offered advanced audio features. This is why the LG V35 ThinQ is expected to come with a 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC using an ESS Sabre 9228. The technology will come with additional customization options, allowing user to fine-tune the audio based on their personal taste. The V35 ThinQ will also have far-field voice recognition like the G7. This is intended to support voice assistant capabilities, allowing the phone to hear the user’s voice from up to 17 feet away, according to XDA Developers.

Details on other specs like RAM and storage haven’t been revealed yet. There’s also no information on the launch date of the LG V35 ThinQ.

