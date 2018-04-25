There’s going to be a bit of disappointment when LG Electronics announces the G7 ThinQ, the flagship successor to last year’s G6. Apparently, the South Korean company has opted to use LCD technology instead of OLED for the device’s screen. Most smartphone makers currently follow the trend of adopting OLED technology for their flagship and high-end releases. Nevertheless, LG maintains the G7 ThinQ’s display will be just as impressive as the OLED panels on rival phones.

On Wednesday, LG issued a press statement (shown on Android Central’s website) about the display of the G7 ThinQ, which is scheduled to be officially unveiled on May 2. According to Samsung’s neighboring rival the next-generation G series installment will be a premium smartphone equipped with a brand new 6.1-inch QHD+ display with 3120x1440 screen resolution.

LG noted that its G7 ThinQ handset is going to have a “super bright display” technology with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The company also pointed out that the LCD technology on the phone will offer improved battery life. It’s also important to note that the device will still feature LG’s FullVision display. This means the screen will have the unusual aspect ratio of 19:5:9, making it taller than Samsung’s Infinity Display.

Android Police says that because the LG G7 ThinQ will have a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, its display will be on the same level as modern OLED panels used by other smartphone companies. Such brightness level would also make the G7 ThinQ’s display very visible even in the great outdoors.

Although LG did not mention how it managed to come up with the brand new display for the G7 ThinQ, it’s possible that the screen on the device already sports the rumored M+ technology of LG Display. The M+ technology utiliizes an RGBW matrix instead of the usual RGB to increase the brightness limit of the display without compromising battery life.

LG says the display on the G7 ThinQ is more efficient than its predecessor’s panel. While this is certainly great news for fans, there’s still an undeniable downside to the use of LCD for the new handset, which is expected to come with an iPhone X-inspired notch. LG has prepared different display modes for the G7 and one of them will enable users to hide the notch by turning the ears or the space surrounding the notch black. Because the phone has LCD display, consumers should not expect its black level to be as perfectly believable as that of OLED panels.

Meanwhile, the addition of “ThinQ” to the phone’s name confirms that the G6’s successor will come with artificial intelligence features. Such features are going to significantly improve the user experience of the camera just like what they did to the upgraded V30, called the LG V30S ThinQ.

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez