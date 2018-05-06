With some new and old faces coming to town, the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 will be faced with some new drama.

“Scrappy and Bambi are back in the A, and Momma Dee is already meddling in the newlyweds’ affairs,” the synopsis for episode 8 “Tokyo Insanity” teases.

In the promo of the VH1 series, Scrappy surprises Momma Dee at her home and informs her he and Bambi are finally back in town after getting married. As the two catch up, Scrappy confesses that Bambi is pregnant, but that they would like to keep the news to themselves.

Momma Dee seems on board with Scrappy’s request to keep things private, but things appear to change when she is later seen grabbing a bite to eat with her new daughter-in-law and several other cast members. During their sit down, the matriarch shows off the new baby clothes she purchased.

While Momma Dee shuts down questions about whether she is pregnant, Bambi appears uncomfortable as her pregnancy is on the verge of being exposed. Will Momma Dee’s excitement over a new grandchild accidentally reveal Bambi’s secret?

“A brawl breaks out at Tokyo’s album release party,” the synopsis for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 8 says. In the previous episode, Tokyo told Karlie and Sierra she knew that the father of Keely’s baby was Bleu DaVinci.

Meanwhile, Sierra revealed she knew the other woman Keely’s boyfriend, K. Botchey, was dating on the side. As a result, Karlie announced she would bring Bleu DaVinci as her plus one to Tokyo’s album release party, while Sierra decided to invite K. Botchey’s other woman.

With emotions running high, will Keely attack someone at the party?

“Tokyo suspects Tabius is cheating on her,” the synopsis for “Tokyo Insanity” states. In the VH1 promo, Karlie informs Tokyo she went on a double date with Spice and discovered that she has been dating Tabius.

The women later have a sit down where Spice asks Tokyo whether she and Tabius are a couple. Instead of answering the question, the rapper ends up attacking the dancer. Will Spice confirm Tabius has been cheating on Tokyo or was it all just a misunderstanding?

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.

Photo: VH1