Kirk has been doing his best to get back into Rasheeda’s good graces and seems to believes that entails keeping his distance from Jasmine and the baby they have together. However, Kirk and several other “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 cast members will learn they can’t run away from the past.

In a sneak peek of episode 9, “Team Rasheeda,” Jasmine reveals it has been weeks since she spoke to Kirk about stepping up to be present in his son’s life, but he has not attempted to make a change. Instead, he continues to post photos of his other children on social media, further frustrating Jasmine.

Tiarra encourages Jasmine to step up and force Kirk to see their child by any means necessary. She also suggests Jasmine continues to reach out to Rasheeda and reveals she has the perfect opportunity for the young mother to do so.

Tiarra invites Jasmine to Joc’s salon opening, where she believes Rasheeda will be in attendance. While it is unclear if Kirk's wife ends up at the launch, the “Team Rasheeda” promo reveals he is there to support his friend and has an awkward run-in with Jasmine.

In the promo that aired on VH1, Tiarra and Jasmine are seen walking into the event and making a beeline for Kirk, who is joined by several others including “LHHATL” castmates Joc, Karlie Redd and Spice.

After the women greet the group, Kirk appears uncomfortable as Spice tells Jasmine she needs to stop popping up. When Jasmine questions if Spice knows her, the dancehall queen is no longer interested in carrying on the conversation and attacks her.

However, this isn’t the only confrontation Spice will have during the episode. Elsewhere in the promo for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 9, Spice is seen meeting up with Tommie, who appears to be intoxicated when she arrives to set holding a red cup. Disappointed in Tommie’s behavior, Spice begins to yell at her and throws out her drink.

It appears when Tommie isn’t upsetting Spice over her drinking habits, she is busy stirring up trouble around town. In the promo, she is later seen telling Sierra her boyfriend, BK Brasco, has been lying to her and actually has four kids, rather than two.

Surprised by the news, Sierra confronts her beau about the number of offspring he has, but he insists he only has two. Meanwhile, Karlie reveals she met with one of his exes to confirm if he fathered more than two children.

Find out what Karlie reveals when “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 9 airs Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.

