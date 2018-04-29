The drama on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 is heating up, and on episode 7, titled “Showing Out,” it doesn’t look like anyone will be spared from the rising tension in the air.

With Kirk and Rasheeda’s marriage still on the rocks and Tokyo holding a secret that could turn Keely’s world upside down, you won’t want to miss a moment of the upcoming episode.

Here are 4 things you should know before “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 episode 7 airs:

1. A Friendship May End

“Just Brittany and Keely’s friendship goes up in flames,” the synopsis for episode 7 “Showing Out,” teases. In the previous episode, Just Brittany felt betrayed that Keely wasn’t on her side when they had a group meeting with Mimi, Erica and Estelita about the future of Dangerzone.

In the promo that aired on VH1 following the Monday night episode of “LHHATL” Season 7, Just Brittany confronts Keely about switching sides. Upset about her friend failing to have her back in an argument, Just Brittany tells Kelly she knows how to handle her going forward and attempts to leave their sit down. However, Keely further damages the state of their friendship by throwing a drink, which puts Just Brittany in attack mode.

2. Rasheeda Will Give Kirk A Reality Check

“Rasheeda sets clear boundaries for Kirk,” the synopsis for the VH1 series says. In the previous episode, Rasheeda allowed Kirk to move back into their family home but told him she wants him to stay on his side of the house. Although it is unclear whether Kirk has already overstepped his boundaries, it seems Rasheeda wants to remind him just where their marriage stands following his affair.

3. The Old Stevie J Returns

“Stevie wins Estelita back over to the good guy’s team,” the synopsis states. In the promo that aired following the previous episode, Estelita is seen wearing lingerie as she compliments Stevie on the good time they shared the night before.

Estelita and Stevie have been at odds for quite some time because she believed he wasn’t putting in enough time to help her career. Now that the two have become intimate again, will she be able to separate business from pleasure?

4. Revenge Is In The Air

“Tokyo and Sierra plot to take down Keely,” the synopsis teases. In the promo for the upcoming VH1 episode, Tokyo explains to Karlie and Sierra that Keely has been trying to hide who the father of her child is. In the previous episode, Tokyo’s boyfriend Tiobas told her Bleu DaVinci is Keely’s baby’s father. The rapper, who is associated with the Black Mafia Family, was sentenced to serve time in a federal prison for his participation in a drug ring. Could Tokyo and Sierra be plotting to expose Keely’s darkest secret?

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 7 airs Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.

Photo: VH1