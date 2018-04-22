The ladies of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 have done their best to achieve harmony in their lives but continuously end up in the middle of catty fights, broken relationships or challenging everyday struggles. On episode 6, “I’m Telling,” the cast attempts to address the obstacles in their lives.

“Just Brittany’s comment leaves Erica furious,” the synopsis for the VH1 series teases. In the previous episode, Mimi gathered the ladies of DangerZone to let them know they will be featured in a showcase, however, things took a turn for the worse when Just Brittany told Erica to focus on taking care of her son.

Although security stopped Erica from attacking Just Brittany, she was upset the artist questioned her role as a mother and wanted to teach her a lesson. Even though the aftermath of the fight isn’t featured in the promo, Erica will more than likely retaliate following Just Brittany’s harsh words.

“Kelsie encourages Kirk to get his family back before it’s too late,” the synopsis for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 6 says. In the promo for the VH1 series, Kelsie informs Kirk that Rasheeda has been spending a lot of time with her personal trainer. She then encourages her father to get on his feet and fight for his family.

Kirk takes his daughter’s advice and is later seen directing workers to move his belongings back into the home Rasheeda kicked him out of. While Kirk’s son appears thrilled to see him, Rasheeda doesn’t seem ready for her husband to move back in following his affair.

“Keely comes for Sierra’s clique,” the synopsis for “I’m Telling” states. In the promo that aired following the Monday night episode of “LHHATL,” Keely reveals she set Shooter up with a female she is close to which prompts Karlie to fill Sierra in on what’s going on with her estranged husband.

Sierra is later seen confronting Shooter over his indiscretions during their marriage and as a result, he accuses her of trying to make him look bad.

“Momma Dee is back and going under the knife,” the synopsis reveals. Even though the details of Momma Dee’s surgery aren’t revealed in the promo, the matriarch is not known to keep things hidden for long, which means it’s only a matter of time until the cast learns the particulars about her surgery.

“KK gets a shocking update about Scrapp,” the synopsis teases. In the promo, it is revealed that Scrapp will be released from prison in 2019.

KK and her family have had their fair share of run-ins with the law but now that Scrapp is finally on the verge of release, will the family change their behavior for the better?

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 6 airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.

Photo: VH1