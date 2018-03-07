The CW is gearing up to premiere its new dramedy, “Life Sentence.” The series follows the life of Stella, a terminal cancer patient who finds out she has been cured. Now that she has a full life ahead of her, the young woman must now face the consequences of living in the moment.

Although viewers may recognize some of the stars in the series, there are some cast members they may not be as familiar with. Find out how you know the cast of “Life Sentence” below:

Lucy Hale as Stella Abbott

Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW Fans most likely remember Hale for her portrayal of Aria Montgomery on the hit Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars.” The show, which ran for seven seasons, was based on the books written by Sara Shepard. Prior to that, Hale briefly starred on the CW series “Privileged” from 2008-2009, but the show was canceled after one season.

Elliot Knight as Wes Charles

Photo: Nino Mu--oz/The CW Fans may recognize Knight from his role playing Michaela Pratt’s (Aja Naomi King) fiancé Aiden Walker on ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.” He appeared on the network once again in 2015 to portray Merlin on “Once Upon A Time.”

Jayson Blair as Aiden Abbott

Photo: March Hom/The CW Blair appeared in the first, and only, season of the NBC sitcom “The New Normal,” which aired from 2012 until 2013. He later landed a recurring role alongside Emily Osment on “Young & Hungry.”

Dylan Walsh as Peter Abbott

Photo: March Hom/The CW “Nip/Tuck” fans know Walsh for his role as Dr. Sean McNamara on the FX series which ended on its 100th episode after six seasons on the air. The actor later appeared on the police crime drama, “Unforgettable” which ran for four seasons.

Gillian Vigman as Ida Abbott

Photo: March Hom/The CW Appearing in Season 9 of the sketch comedy show “MADtv,” fans may recognize Vigman from the various hilarious characters she portrayed on the small screen. The actress also had recurring roles on “Life in Pieces,” “United States of Tara” and “Suburgatory.” Fans may also be familiar with Vigman’s role as Bradley Cooper’s wife in all three of the “Hangover” films.

Brooke Lyons as Elizabeth Rojas

Photo: March Hom/The CW

Before landing a part on “Life Sentence,” Lyons scored recurring roles on “2 Broke Girls,” “The Affair” and “iZombie.”

Carlos Penavega as Diego Rojas

Photo: March Hom/The CW The actor is best known for his role as Carlos Garcia on the Nickelodeon show, “Big Time Rush.” PenaVega went on to portray Kenickie in the television musical production of “Grease: Live!” alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

“Life Sentence” Season 1 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.