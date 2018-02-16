After missing the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is back on the slopes. Vonn overcame multiple injuries to make it to Pyeongchang this year and is ready to take on the competition.

Vonn’s 2018 Games debut will be in the women’s super-G during the Friday primetime broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. ET. The primetime coverage is of Saturday’s events in Pyeongchang which is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States. The race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in Pyeongchang, meaning 9 p.m. ET, Vonn said in a post on Instagram. “I will leave it all out on the hill tomorrow and have no regrets,” she wrote.

These games are the fourth for Vonn who is expected to compete in the super-G, the women’s downhill and the women’s combined competitions. That schedule would give her quite a packed week or so through the completion of the games and a chance at three medals. She already has one gold medal from the Vancouver games in 2010 in downhill, that same year she won a bronze in the super-G.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has already won a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games, is also expected to compete in the women’s downhill and the women’s combined. Both athletes will represent the Team USA but against one another. Vonn has said these Olympic Games will “probably” be her last, she’s competing at the age of 33 and said, “I’m so proud to be representing our country one more time. ”

In addition to an impressive history of wins, Vonn has a track record of injuries that have prevented her from competing in one competition or another over the last 10 years of her career. During the 2013 World Championship Games prior to the Sochi Games Vonn crashed during the super-G and tore her medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments in her knee, she also suffered a fractured tibial plateau, according to NBC Sports. While coming back from those tears, she crashed and tore her ACL in the same knee. The following season she fractured an ankle and a knee and later an arm.

She’s been training heavily to come back from her injuries and is ready to compete in Pyeongchang. A few days before her first she posted on Instagram to let fans know that she was excited to compete and got some training in, “Happy but getting antsy!” she wrote.​