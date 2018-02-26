Heather Locklear was in the process of posting bail on Monday morning after being arrested the night before on charges of felony domestic violence and assault on a police officer, according to TMZ. The disturbance occurred inside of a residence in Thousand Oaks, California and cops arrived after receiving a 911 call from Locklear’s brother.

Listen to the call below:

When her brother arrived at the home, he found Locklear and her boyfriend (whose identity has not been confirmed) physically fighting, according to his call to the police. Cops responded to the scene, saw a visible mark on the boyfriend’s body and proceeded to break up the fighting.

When officers moved to take Locklear into custody for the domestic abuse charge, she struggled and kicked three police officials, thus adding three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer to her list of charges. Once in handcuffs, Locklear was brought to a hospital for an evaluation.

This isn’t the first time Locklear’s been involved with domestic violences problems. She got into a heated, physical argument with her then-boyfriend Jack Wagner in 2011. When police arrived at Wagner’s home, neither of the two wanted to press charges and no further law enforcement interference occurred, though a police source told TMZ that what happened was, “she lost it on him and he retaliated.”

Aside from issues at the home, Locklear has also had difficulties with substance abuse. The star has previously been arrested for a DUI, and she has also reportedly taken advantage of prescription drugs.

The actress was not the only “Melrose Place” star to make headlines on Monday, as news also just broke that her former co-star Jamie Luner has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. A man in his 30s filed a report with the police claiming she performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16 years old. Luner would’ve been around 26 at the time.

Locklear was featured on the Fox drama for almost its entirety, from 1993 to 1999, while Luner joined her on the series from 1997 to 1998. It was in the middle of Luner’s stay on the show when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Neither actress has yet to speak publicly about their respective issues with law.