Monie’s life is going to get a bit more complicated on “Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4. On the upcoming episode of the Lifetime reality series, the star is going to be put in a situation that could change her life and marriage forever.

In episode 11, “Cover Girls,” Monie is concerned she may be pregnant and calls on Sam for moral support once she decides it’s time to take a pregnancy test.

Although she and Sam are good friends, asking the makeup artist to be by her side may not have been the best idea, seeing as Sam appears to be more nervous than Monie.

In the clip, Monie goes into the bathroom to take the test as Sam anxiously awaits her return. However, the anticipation starts to get the best of Sam, who peppers Monie with questions and comments, distracting her from the task at hand.

“Sam you’re worse than a probation officer,” Monie tells her curious friend.

When Monie finally emerges from the bathroom Sam wants to know what happened, but Monie is still waiting for the results. She then places the stick on the counter and the ladies figure out a plus and minus sign means she is carrying a child, and two minuses mean she is not pregnant.

Monie then sees the test is beginning to change colors and realizes she will finally have the answer to whether she is pregnant. Monie takes a look a the test and sighs as she prepares to tell Sam the results.

Unfortunately, the clip ends there, which means fans will just have to wait for the new episode to air to get answers.

Monie and her husband Morlin haven’t had the easiest relationship. Prior to their marriage, the two broke up because Monie was photographed with another man.

After they managed to get past their problems, the two decided to get married, but in the beginning of Season 4, Juicy revealed an old friend told her Morlin was cheating on Monie.

On the series, though they have been able to work past their issues of infidelity, Monie and Morlin only recently began discussing the idea of having children together. Could announcing a surprise pregnancy be the best thing for their relationship?

“Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4, episode 11 airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Photo: Lifetime