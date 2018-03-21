The cast of “Little Women: LA” are no strangers to drama, but when the Season 7 premiere airs on Wednesday night, fans will get a view of a very personal battle Lifetime star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge is having with herself.

After spending the last two years with her husband, Chris Sorge, by her side, Jasmine realizes her life is changing, and she is struggling to accept it. In an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Jasmine reveals Chris has gone back to work, but the couple has decided she should stay at home with their two children.

While the arrangement seemed like a good idea at the time, Jasmine confesses that Chris is gone for long periods of time and admits she feels as if she is losing herself.

The star begins to break down during a conversation, where she admits she is having a hard time adjusting to life as a stay-at-home mom without Chris’ company.

A post shared by Jasmine (@jasminesorgelwla) on Dec 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Jasmine goes on to reveal she and Chris were well aware of the decision they were making, but didn’t think it would be so difficult to embrace.

Jasmine and Chris, who were already parents to their toddler, Mason, welcomed their second son, Benjamin Michael, on Dec. 1, 2016.

“Benjamin is the perfect addition to our family and Mason is the perfect big brother,” Jasmine told People in February 2017.

“I can’t wait to watch these two grow up together and be best friends,” she added.

Jasmine didn’t have the easiest pregnancy and was “monitored closely” throughout the process, according to her rep at the time. The star suffers from low immunity, which puts her at a higher risk for leukemia.

In the statement following the baby’s healthy birth, Jasmine devoted her life to making her sons her top priority. “I don’t know what I’ve done in my life to deserve to be mommy to my beautiful boys, but I will spend a lifetime dedicating everything to them,” she said.

To find out how Jasmine plans on dealing with her overwhelming feelings, be sure to tune into the “Little Women: LA” Season 7 premiere on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

Photo: Richard Knapp/Lifetime