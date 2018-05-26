Two European powerhouses meet Saturday at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, when defending champion Real Madrid face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League title match.

Real Madrid are seeking their third-straight Champions League title and their fourth in the last five years. No team has won the tournament more times (12), but Liverpool are tied for the third most titles (5) and have reached the final seven times. Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the 1981 European Cup final in Paris, with the English side coming out on top, 1-0, in the last time Real Madrid lost in the European championship.

It should be a fast-paced match, as Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are expected to field attack-minded starting lineups.

Rafael Benitez, who coached both clubs, said he expects "an interesting final." He cited Real Madrid's "experience" and "quality" in wins over Juventus and Bayern Munich, while he credits Liverpool for "intensity, quality and pace."

Los Blancos have some of the biggest stars in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to go along with a veteran defense that includes stalwarts Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. The Reds boast an emerging star in Mohamed Salah along with forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, as well as a strong central defense that includes Virgin van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

The key matchup might be along the right flank, as Marcelo will be tasked with containing Salah.

Star winger Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are expected to come off the bench for Zidane's squad, while Klopp can go with Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool will be without defender Joe Gomez and winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool (4-3-3)

GK: Karius

D: Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson

M: Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum

F: Salah, Firmino, Mane

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2)

G: Navas

D: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo

M: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco

F: Benzema, Ronaldo

Betting Odds:(Sportsbook.ag)

Real Madrid +120



Liverpool +197



Draw +295



Over 3.5 (+110)



Under 3.5 (-140)

Prediction: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Liverpool

Start Time: 2:45 p.m. ET



TV Channel: FOX



Livestream: FoxSportsGo

Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images,