Lollapalooza 2018 has a great lineup with Jack White, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd and Arctic Monkeys as headliners, but you’ll need to make sure you get tickets if you want to see them play the Chicago music festival.

Tickets went on sale before Wednesday’s lineup announcement was released. The news that Khalid, Camilo Cabello, Dua Lipa, The National, St. Vincent, Portugal. The Man, Greta Van Fleet and Chvrches are among the nearly 200 acts playing the August festival will only increase the number of people buying tickets, so you’ll want to be smart about how you buy.

Check out a few tips to know before you buy your Lollapalooza 2018 Tickets:

Know Your Limits: Only 6 tickets per purchase are allowed for VIP and general admission tickets. That still applies if you’re buying 1-Day passes.

Kids Are Free: Don’t pay for more Lollapalooza tickets than you have to. If your kids are under 10, they get in free. Only two kids are allowed in for free with each ticketed adult, so don’t bring the whole class.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung

Avoid Fakes: If you aren’t going to buy from Lollapalooza.com or Front Gate Tickets, the official ticket provider, then try the music festival’s official ticket exchange. They verify all the tickets being sold to make sure they’re real. The festival warns that many other sites, like Craigslist and StubHub, have counterfeit tickets.

Wait For Resales: If you do the ticket exchange, don’t buy them right away. If you wait until just before the event, they’ll likely be cheaper.

Decide What’s Worth Extra Money: There are things that can make your ticket even more expensive. The “collectible credential” is “a cool, 3D keepsake” offered at checkout, but it’s just a souvenir. Secure Ticket, on the other hand, might be worth the money. It costs 9.2 percent of the pass price, and it ensures that you’ll get a refund if you can’t attend the event for any reason.

Aftershows Are Separate: Know that aftershows often require different tickets, which is good news if you miss out on getting festival passes. Most don’t require a wristband.

Wristband vs. 1-Day Tickets: Wristbands are more cost effective if you plan to go for more than two days. The $335 pass breaks down to $83.75 per day. The 1-Day tickets and their prices have not been released yet, but they were $130 last year (expect the price to rise this year).

Lollapalooza 2018 will be held Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 in Grant Park in Chicago.