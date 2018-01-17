Meghan Markle's popularity is not limited to fashion.

There is no doubt that the "Suits" star has caught the attention of the world due to her high-profile romance with Prince Harry. However, her adorable personality has gained her more fans and supporters. In fact, an animal at the ZSL London Zoo was named after her.

According to Daily Mail, the latest addition to the zoo is an okapi calf. It was named "Meghan" after Prince Harry's fiancée.

The publication noted that Meghan was born over 30 minutes following a 14-month pregnancy. The whole process was a reminder that okapi is an endangered species. Meghan's mom, Oni, gave birth in December.

"A new birth is always cause for celebration, but Meghan's important arrival is also a great opportunity to draw attention to the okapi, which is an extremely endangered species," Gemma Metcalf, a zookeeper, told Daily Mail.

"We're very pleased with how mother and baby are doing. Oni is being very attentive, making sure she regularly licks her clean and keeping a watchful eye over Meghan as she sleeps."

The okapis are a mammal and they are cousins of the giraffe. They have long and strong tongues that can reach high branches. They also have long legs with stripes similar to a zebra. Okapi is also called forest giraffe or zebra giraffe. Interestingly, the species is first discovered by Sir Harry Johnstone in 1901 in Congo.

Naming an okapi after Markle is not an issue as the "Horrible Bosses" actress is a known animal lover. In fact, the royal bride-to-be has pet dogs a labrador-shepherd named Bogart and a beagle named Guy. The dogs were expected to move with Markle in the U.K.

According to Markle, she was initially undecided whether she adopts Bogart or not. She was in a dog shelter when Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, came in. "The Ellen DeGeneres" talk show host prompted the "Dater's Handbook" star to push the adoption.

"Now, I don't now her, but Ellen goes 'Is that your dog?'And I said, 'No,' and she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding.' And she's like, 'Rescue the dog!'" Markle recalled (via People). "It's sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I'm sitting there holding him and she's like 'Have you thought of a name for him yet?' And I said, 'Well, I think I'd name him Bogart,' and she's like 'You're taking the dog home.'"

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski