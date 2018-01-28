Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball remains sidelined with no set time to return, according to head coach Luke Walton.

Ball suffered a minor knee sprain during in a 107-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 13. An MRI was negative.

The 20-year-old initially was expected to remain out for roughly three weeks. Walton said Ball is feeling better every day.

"I wouldn't be surprised if within a couple days, a week, whatever it is, they say he's ready to start practicing again," Walton told reporters. "But we're still training and approaching it as if it's long-term.

Lonzo getting some shooting in today. The Lakers had a semi-practice. pic.twitter.com/aYdZ6q9h2w — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 27, 2018

Ball has missed six games and won't return until he can complete a full practice run. He reportedly has been jogging on a treadmill.

"He will be back when he is ready to play," Walton said. "When that is, I can't tell you — whenever his knee feels good. We are not going to rush him back. Once he gets cleared, it will be about getting him back to practice and then seeing how he feels after that."

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds in 36 games this season. The Lakers have notched four straight wins without their No. 2 overall pick, including games against the playoff-bound Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers began a five-game road trip Friday night with a win over the Chicago Bulls. They face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and will then head to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday. The road trip concludes with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 4.

Photo: Getty Images