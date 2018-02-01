Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is expected to miss at least two additional games because of a left knee injury, according to head coach Luke Walton.

The Lakers have officially ruled out Ball for a minimum of 10 games, Walton said Thursday. The team initially expected the 20-year-old to be out just three weeks.

"Today was our last real practice," Walton told reporters during practice. "Saturday will be a shoot around and he will not play before he practices, so he is out until at least we get home."

Head coach Luke Walton gives an injury update on Lonzo Ball and talks about what the team needs to clean up heading into the game against the Nets.

Walton said he hoped Ball would play during the road trip, which began Jan. 26 against Chicago. Ball has traveled with the team and received treatment for his injury. He has reportedly been jogging on a treadmill and completing shooting drills. Walton has stated that Ball will not return until he could participate in team practice.

"Part of the process is them growing together, whether thats winning, losing, being hurt," Walton explained. "Being here to support the guys that are here is part of that."

Ball injured his left leg during a 107-101 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 13. He has missed eight straight games so far. The Lakers are 4-10 on the season without their starting point guard.

The Lakers will be without Ball during their five-game rod trip. He'll miss their game Friday in Brooklyn and sit out Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team returns to Los Angeles Feb. 6 against the Phoenix Suns.

Photo: Getty Images