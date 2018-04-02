Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and the other royals’ best Easter outfits from years ago were shown recently to commemorate the occasion on Sunday.

In 1987, Princess Diana was photographed walking on her way to the royal family’s Easter service with her son, Prince William, in tow. She is wearing a light blue trench coat and hat, and her nephew, Peter Phillips, wore similar attire.

Also in 1987, Queen Elizabeth II was seen wearing a purple trench coat and a hat of the same color while on her way to the Easter service.

A year later, Princess Diana donned a more casual look at her family’s service. But Princes William and Harry wore matching outfits to the gathering except for their footwear. Prince William was photographed in his knee-high boots, while Prince Harry wore ankle boots. In the same year, the monarch opted to wear an all-green ensemble.

In 1989, the Princess of Wales wore a red and black dress, which she accentuated with a black hat and black shoes. Prince William wore a suit and tie at that time. Princess Diana and Prince William were joined by Prince Charles in the snap.

Two years later, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson wore matching pink Easter service clothes. Princess Diana’s plaid pink and white dress was paired with her beautiful hat. Ferguson, on the other hand, wore a pink jacket and floral skirt.

In 1992, Princess Diana wore a yellow dress, black shoes, and a blue and yellow hat. She was spotted with Prince William, who wore a suit and tie at that time.

On Sunday, the Queen and the other members of the royal family attended their Easter service. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not make it to the gathering, and it is still unclear why this was so. But Princess Eugenie’s fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, made his first Easter appearance with the royal family last weekend.

During the service, the Queen gave a speech addressed to the Royal Flying Corps, as well as the Royal Naval Service. Her message was read by Aircraftsman Adam Wood.

Photo: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images