New Zealand-born pop star Lorde faced quite a bit of backlash Thursday after she posted a picture of a filled bathtub with the lyrics of a Whitney Houston song on Instagram.

"And iiii will always love you" Lorde captioned the tone-deaf picture, leaving no doubts on anyone’s mind as to who she was referring to.

The picture enraged longtime fans of Houston all across the globe who took to Twitter to chastise the 21-year-old singer-songwriter for mocking the legendary singer. Houston’s life came to an end in 2012 when she accidentally drowned in a bathtub due to a heart disease and cocaine abuse. Even her daughter died in a similar manner three years later.

Within an hour, Lorde had taken down the controversial Instagram post, issuing an apology for her insensitive action.

"Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote," she wrote. "I'm so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."

However, even her apology did not sit well with some social media users.

“Don't think there's anything sadder than lorde being excited to take a bath on her day off, just to have the entire internet come after her for a short period of time because she used the wrong quote for the wrong occasion," wrote a Twitter user.

Lorde must have realized that because a second post on Instagram, following her apology, read: “It's not my fkn day today."

Here are some of the reactions to Lorde’s original Instagram post:

This is not the first time Lorde has drawn the ire of social media by her post. Back in June 2017, Lorde did an interview with the Guardian as part of promoting her new album where she compared her friendship with Taylor Swift to having a "friend with specific allergies."

"There are certain places you can't go together... it's like having a friend with autoimmune disease," she had said.

The particular comment angered Swift fans who called out the pop star on Twitter for using a medical term to describe her buddy. Lorde apologized at the time too, tweeting, “That was really insensitive. I'm sorry.”

She also replied to Stephanie Marie, editor of the Australian site SBS Sexuality, who wrote, "I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde."

Gomez, also Swift’s friend, had opened up about suffering from chronic autoimmune disorder Lupus. In her reply, Lorde admitted that although she did not mention Swift by name in her comment during the interview, “I f----d up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry," Billboard reported.

In the following month, Lorde hinted in a separate interview that she was no longer part of Swift’s squad. After stating she does not “hang out with these people at all,” Lorde added, “You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part, like you know, I am not like calling up my idols for advice necessarily.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Kevin Winter