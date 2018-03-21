She signed up for the show with the hope she would find the man she was meant to marry at the end of it, but "Love at First Flight" star Alma Lopez nearly found herself giving up on the entire experience after her first date with match Michael Naccari.

In an interview with International Business Times, Alma, a 31-year-old patient advocate, discussed how after her first date with Naccari, a 30-year-old accountant, she almost left the show early, admitting that she felt slightly overwhelmed for a bit about a lack of initial attraction to the man the show's matchmaker had deemed as perfect for her.

Photo: A&E Television Networks

"What led me to almost give up and walk away was the lack of chemistry," she told IBT. "One thing is initial attraction, another huge factor is, are we 'vibing.' It almost felt awkward to say the least once we left the park. I felt like I vibed more with people who happened to walk by us than I did with Mike!"

"I didn't feel butterflies the more time we spent together on our first date," she continued to explain. "I wanted him to rattle me and make me lose my breath the more we interacted."

However, after sleeping on it, Alma decided leaving wasn't the answer, saying now that she realized later that walking away so quickly could be the wrong decision for her to make.

"What made me stay was not just giving him a chance, but giving myself a chance at real love and growth," she said. "There was no way I could have lost by staying. I would've lost by walking away after that first date."

After getting through that obstacle, Alma and Michael will continue on their journey to find love and will eventually come to a decision on the show about whether or not they should get married when it comes to an end. Alma wouldn't reveal those details but did tease the real reason she and Michael were matched up together.

"All I can share about what's to come with my potential relationship with Mike," she said. "Loyalty is the attribute that got us paired together."

See how Alma and Michael's story continues to unfold by tuning in to "Love At First Flight," airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

Photo: A&E Television Networks