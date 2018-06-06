“Love Island” star Rosie Williams recently compared herself to Meghan Markle.

Prior to entering the villa on Tuesday, Williams spoke with Express to reveal how she thinks she’s similar to Prince Harry’s wife. “I think there’s a way that people think they have to dress and the way that they have to behave. I’ve never changed to what everyone thinks a solicitor should be like. I’ve just been myself and it works for me. So yeah, kind of like ‘Suits’ and Meghan Markle, the way they dress. I dress like them,” she said.

“Love Island” is a British reality TV show hosted by Caroline Flack. The cast includes a group of single men and women who are looking for love and adventure in Majorca. The winning couple will bring home $67,000.

Williams also gushed over “Love Island” and said that it is unlike other reality TV shows. “I think it’s one of the very few reality shows that can keep it quite classy and there are people with successful careers going on there with high ambition for the future so definitely. I think the show kind of stretches out to a range of people and not just the type of people that would go on reality TV,” she explained.

In related news, Markle recently tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Weeks later, some of her “Suits” co-stars opened up about her beautiful royal wedding.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the USA Network series, said that the wedding was so special.

“Seeing Meghan walk in on her own, at that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing,” she said.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Spector, said that his favorite part was the lunch reception because he got to see Elton John perform.

“It was surprising to see Elton John play ‘I’m Still Standing.’ He’s still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment,” he said.

